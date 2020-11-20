KTR to hit campaign trail on Saturday

By | Published: 8:39 pm 8:46 pm

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao will hit the campaign trail for GHMC elections on Saturday. He will campaign for TRS candidates through roadshows in Kukatpally and Qutbullapur Assembly constituencies.

He will also participate in roadshows at Old Allapur junction and Chittharamma Thalli junction in Moosapet junction in Kukatpally constituency. Later, he will address roadshows at IDPL junction and Sagar Hotel junction in Qutbullapur constituency.

