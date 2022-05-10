KTR to inaugurate Buddhavanam project on May 14

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:01 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over. Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the Buddhavanam project developed in an area spanning over 274 acres at Nagarjunasagar on May 14.

The State government developed the Buddhavanam project at a cost of Rs.100 crore. It is Asia’s biggest Buddhavanam project and elaborate arrangements have been made for the inauguration ceremony, said Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud.

The Minister held a meeting with tourism and Buddhavanam project officials here on Tuesday to discuss the preparations for the ceremony. Along with Industries Minister, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and other Ministers would also participate in the inauguration ceremony, he said.

As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, all facilitates have been made at Buddhavanam project to attract international Buddhist spiritual tourists. It would place Telangana prominently on the international Buddhist tourism circuit, the Minister said.

The main attraction of Buddhavanam project is the 21-meter high hollow Maha Stupa with 24-metre radius commemorating the ancient Amaravati /Sriparvata Stupas, constructed at the centre of the project site.

The Stupa is embellished with sculptures depicting the life and ministry of Buddha. Under the dome of Maha Stupa, stands a massive brass-coated mandapam with eight statues of Buddha in five postures facing eight directions.

The Minister said over 40 Jataka sculptures were installed at the project site and replicas of 13 prominent Buddhist stupas from across the country and including those Southern Asia have also been developed.

The core area of the project is divided into eight segments to celebrate the eight-fold path of the Buddha (Astangamarga), with each segment commemorating an important aspect of the Buddhist heritage.

The project includes Buddhacharitavanam (major events in the life of the Buddha), Bodhisattva Park (Jataka Park), Dhyanavanam (Meditation Park), Stupa Park (miniature stupas), Mahastupa and other segments like Buddhist museum, universities and monasteries.

Buddhavanam Project Special Officer Mallepally Laxmaiah and tourism department officials participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .