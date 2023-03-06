KTR to inaugurate Health camp, cancer screening at Enugal village in Warangal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:30 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Warangal: Prathima Foundation is gearing up to conduct a medical camp, cancer screening programme and distribution of sarees to the women at Enugal village of Parvathagiri mandal in the district on March 8 to mark the International Women’s Day. The Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao along with Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao will inaugurate the programme.

Dayakar Rao along with local MLA A Ramesh, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar and representatives of the Prathima Foundation inspected the helipad, meeting venue, parking lots and other arrangements on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rao and Vinod Kumar have urged the women at the village to make use of the medical camp and cancer screening programme. The medical camp and cancer screening programme will also be conducted on Thursday and Friday, according to the Prathima Group chairman B Srinivas Rao.

“We are going to distribute sarees to the women at the programme on Wednesday,” said Director, Prathima Hospitals, Dr B Pratheek Rao. Meanwhile, KTR will also participate in several inauguration and foundation laying ceremonies at Thorrur of Palakurthi Assembly constituency on the same day. He is scheduled to address a huge public meeting of nearly 20,000 women, Rao said.