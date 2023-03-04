KTR to soon launch IT Hub in Nizamabad: MLC K Kavitha

After inspecting the IT Hub works here on Saturday, the BRS MLC launched the Nizamabad IT Hub website

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Nizamabad: Stating that IT Minister KT Rama Rao would be launching the IT Hub in Nizamabad soon, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha said in tune with the IT sector, many more industries would be established in the district.

In terms of IT exports, Telangana was ranked second in the country and the State was witnessing rapid development in all sectors. All possibilities were being explored to establish an airport in the district, she said.

After inspecting the IT Hub works here on Saturday, the BRS MLC launched the Nizamabad IT Hub website.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the IT Hub would directly benefit 750 to 1,000 youths of Nizamabad and thousands of youngsters indirectly.

The IT Hub at Nizamabad was being built to provide similar infrastructure and resources to the people of Nizamabad as it was in Hyderabad, at a cost of Rs 50 crore.