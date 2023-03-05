Revanth Reddy has no stature to criticise KTR, says Agaiah

Revanth Reddy had betrayed the separate State agitation by being associated with the TDP and N Chandrababu Naidu, said Thota Agaiah

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS district president Thota Agaiah, stating that TPCC president Revanth Reddy had no right nor stature to criticize IT Minister KT Rama Rao, challenged Revanth Reddy for a debate on the development of Sircilla and the Padmashali community in Sircilla.

Referring to the Congress leader’s comments on Rama Rao’s participation in the Telangana movement, he said Revanth Reddy had betrayed the separate State agitation by being associated with the TDP and N Chandrababu Naidu. He had a history of criticising Telangana agitators. He did not have any moral right to talk about weavers and BCs either, he said, adding that he represented political parties that humiliated weavers calling them drunkard and people who committed suicides for the government’s ex gratia.

Coming down heavily on the TPCC president for terming weavers as a mafia, he demanded Revanth Reddy to apologize to the community. It was also a shame on part of the Congress to talk about Telangana protagonist Konda Laxman Bapuji, Agaiah said, adding that Revanth Reddy had kept silent when Laxman Bapuji was forcibly sent away from Jaladrushyam by the then TDP government.