KTR to inaugurate Sewage Treatment Plant in Kokapet on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday will inaugurate the 15 MLD capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Kokapet.

The plant has been built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) with Rs 66.16 crore and is equipped with Advance Sequencing Batch Reactor technology.

Through this technology, more amount of sewage can be treated in a less area and the electricity consumption is also less, said HMWS&SB in a press release.

This STP will treat the sewage generated from Vattinagulapally, Taj Nagar, Journalists Colony (Gachibowli), Gowlidoddy and parts of the Financial District.