Watch: KTR’s reasoning why BRS will get 95 seats

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday had an interesting explanation on why the BRS government would retain power with at least 95 seats in the State Assembly.

For this, one would have to know what was different about Telangana, what was different about K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.

“Look at the earlier governments. N Chandrababu Naidu had a very pro-business, pro-IT image. His agenda was Hyderabad, IT, business-oriented, and was very happy being called the CEO. Then YS Rajashekhara Reddy came. He had an image of being pro-farmer, pro-poor, pro-rural,” he said, adding that the specialty of KCR’s government was that one could see both these aspects.

He also narrated what a friend of his said. The businessman, who got down at the Shamshabad Airport, had taken a cab and on the way, asked the cab driver about the performance of the government. The driver replied that KCR garu was taking care of him and people like him with welfare schemes. At a business meeting later, when the question was repeated to businessmen, they had a similar answer.

“All clearances come easily. There is ease of doing business. There is peace of doing business. Cost of doing business has come down. Quality of doing business has gone up. Lots of investments are coming in, is what they told him. So my friend told me, if from a cab driver to businessmen, all in the social strata are saying good, it is sure that you will get 95 seats,” Rama Rao said, adding that this was not self-praise, but what he heard from others.

