KTR launches development projects worth Rs 50 crore in Mahabubabad

As part of his visit, the Minister also inaugurated two integrated markets constructed at a cost of Rs. 5 crore. One market is dedicated to vegetables and meat, while the other caters to fruits and flowers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:44 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Mahabubabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday unveiled a pylon signifying the launch of various development projects worth Rs. 50 crore.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavati Rathod, MP Maloth Kavitha, MLAs Shankar Naik and DS Redya Naik, MLC Ravinder Rao, Collector K Shashanka, and other government officials attended the programme.

The Minister is scheduled to distribute double-bedroom houses to 200 beneficiaries in Ramchandrapuram village later in the day. At the NTR Stadium, he will also hand over pattas to 24,181 podu farmers, providing them ownership of more than 67,730 acres of land under the RoFR Act. The Minister will conclude the visit by addressing a public meeting.