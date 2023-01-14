KTR to lead Telangana delegation to Davos 2023

The delegation, which will leave from Hyderabad on Saturday night, will reach Zurich on Sunday and proceed to Davos by road

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will lead a delegation from the State to the World Economic Forum, which will be held at Davos, Switzerland from Monday to January 20.

The delegation, which will leave from Hyderabad on Saturday night, will reach Zurich on Sunday and proceed to Davos by road.

This is the fifth time that a business delegation from the State is heading to the WEF. Telangana sent a delegation to the WEF for the first time in 2018, followed by in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Though the global summit of business and political leaders is held usually in January, the Covid pandemic pushed the 2022 event to May.

The 2023 World Economic Forum is happening under the theme ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’.

The Telangana delegation is attending the event after an invite from the World Economic Forum, with WEF President Borge Brende in the invitation to Rama Rao writing that his leadership in transforming Telangana into a leading technology powerhouse was noteworthy.

Apart from participating in various sessions at the WEF, the Minister will be meeting top leaders of several global marquee companies at the Telangana Pavilion set up in Davos. The Minister will also be participating in industry round tables organised on the sidelines of the WEF.

With the aim of showcasing Telangana as an investment destination for global firms and to create more employment opportunities for Telangana youth in the private sector, the Minister will spell out the progressive and industry friendly policies of Telangana government.

The State’s previous delegations to the WEF were highly successful and fetched huge investments resulting in large scale job creation for local youth. Several investments are expected to be clinched during this year as well, officials said.

The Telangana delegation includes Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy, Director (Lifesciences) Shakti Nagappan, Director (Automotives) Gopal Krishnan and Director (Digital Media) Dileep Konatham.