Telangana gets over Rs 11,700 crore investments in 18 days!

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:47 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: Eighteen days, three countries, and numerous meetings with top international and domestic business honchos and Telangana’s investment kitty was richer by an impressive Rs 11,700 crore! That just about sums up tech-savvy and hugely popular IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao’s visit to foreign shores in March and May this year.

Leading a delegation of professionals from the State to the US in March, Rama Rao’s efforts during the week-long visit yielded Rs 7,500 in investments across sectors. Again in May, he set out for the United Kingdom and then on to Davos in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet which fetched Rs 4,200 crore in investments for the rapidly growing and progressive State in a matter of 10 days. These investments were the result of marathon business meetings with top executives of various multinational companies. Rama Rao also participated in several panel discussions and round table meetings.

All these efforts put in by the Industries Minister have won him accolades from various sections of society including entrepreneurs and of course, Twitterati.

Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry president K Bhasker Reddy said the UK and Davos trips of the Minister were extremely fruitful and made a mark in projecting Telangana as investors’ destination.

The positive outcome of these trips was that it was just the IT industry that had evinced keen interest in setting up shop in Telangana but also in other sectors like pharma, auto parts, R&D, life sciences, and even rail coach manufacturing units, he pointed out. “It is a huge welcome sign for industrial growth prospects,” Bhasker Reddy said. Soon after the Minister’s trip to UK, KittuVish1600, a twitter user tweeted: “KTR sir, you have proved that wherever you go your deeds were to develop Telangana in all sectors and attract investments to uplift the employment sectors of Telangana.”

MAY TRIP

– 45 business meetings

– Four round table meetings

– Four panel discussions

– Over Rs 4,200 crore investments

MARCH TRIP

– 35 business meetings

– Four sector round tables

– Three large meet and greet events

– Over Rs.7,500 crore investments

