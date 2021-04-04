KTR to throw open Hitec City RuB on Monday

The facility will provide conflict free movement for motorists between Hitec City and Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Seeking to ease the travails of motorists in the bustling IT corridor of the city, a new Road under Bridge (RuB) is all set to open at Hitec City MMTS station.

Built as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) initiated by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the RuB will be inaugurated by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, on Monday.

The facility, set up at a cost of Rs 66.59 crores, comes as a big relief for scores of motorists in the IT corridor travelling between Hitec City and Kukatpally and areas further along the Mumbai Highway, as it provides conflict free movement. It also solves the issues that the motorists for years have been facing with water that used to get stagnated below the railway tracks near the MMTS station. The situation used to get worse during the monsoons as the runoff would accumulate here forcing bikes and cars to wade through it.

Completed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the RuB spans 410m in length, 20.60m in width and comes with a 9m bi-directional carriageway including that of approaches. The service road is 9m on Hitech City side and 11m on Kukatpally side.

The Hitec City RuB happens to be one of the projects on the corridor from Gachibowli to JNTU which has been earmarked as one of the top priority under Comprehensive Traffic Study report. Further, this corridor is taken up under Phase-I of the SRDP.

In this corridor, multi-level flyovers have been constructed and opened to traffic under SRDP at almost all the junctions i.e., Bio-Diversity, Mind Space, Ayyappa Society and Rajiv Gandhi junctions which have significantly eased the traffic movement in the corridor. With the RuB opened for traffic, it will further ease the traffic movement by resolving one of the major bottlenecks in this corridor as the existing RoB near Hitech MMTS Railway station has already reached its maximum capacity, the GHMC pointed out. Also, with the completion of the RuB, the corridor from Gachibowli to JNTU i.e., 10.25 km, has been achieved as a conflict free corridor.

Storm Water

In view of the geographical constraints at the site for gravity disposal of storm water and perennial seepage of water from the vicinity to the valley of the RuB, a RCC Sump with 800 kiloliter capacity has been constructed beneath the approach. Additionally, to bail out the storm water during downpours, two sensor responsive 40HP pumps were installed. As continuous seepage of approximately 35,000 to 40,000 litres per day is noticed here, the civic body has planned to utilise this storage of fresh water in the sump for daily watering for plantation in the nearby locations in Moosapet Circle.

