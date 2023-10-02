KTR to tour Warangal on October 6

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:56 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Warangal/Hanamkonda: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao will visit Warangal on October 6 and lay foundation stones and inaugurate development works. He will also distribute assets to 15,000 beneficiaries at a beneficiaries meeting, said Warangal East MLA N Narendar.

The minister will distribute cheques to beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak, CM Relief Fund, and compensation to farmers who lost crops due to untimely rains. He is also expected to distribute title deeds of the double-bedroom houses constructed at Doopakunta.

As part of the preparation for the minister’s visit, Narendar visited the sports ground in Kota on Friday to explore a suitable venue for the meeting, which is expected to be attended by around 60,000 people. He also inspected convenient places for VIPs, constituencies, routes, and parking lots.

Earlier, in the day, Minister KT Rama Rao is scheduled to participate in several programmes in Warangal West constituency and address a meeting at KUDA grounds in Balasamudram. He is likely to inaugurate the Laundromat near GWMC office.