BRS car driven by KCR, unlike BJP being steered by Adani, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:08 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hyderabad: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that the steering of the BRS car (the party’s poll symbol) was in the hands of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday that the ‘Car’ steering was safe in the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at a time when the BJP’s steering was controlled by Adani and not the Pradhani.

Telangana leads the chart in terms of highest Per Capita Income in the country. Whenever the Prime Minister or any prominent leader visits Hyderabad, they fail to speak to about the positive growth, he said while laying the foundation stone for an IT tower at Malakpet here.

The Minister promised that the IT Tower, which was being developed with Rs.700 crore, would be completed in 36 months. He said he would lead a delegation along with Owaisi to the United States and Middle East countries to get more IT companies launch their operations here.

“I will also personally speak to leading companies like Microsoft, Adobe and others and make them set up their units at the IT tower in Malakpet. In the past, TV towers used to be a landmark in Malakpet but once the 30-floor IT tower comes up, people will recognise it as the new landmark here,” Rama Rao said.

Stating that the BRS would emerge victorious in the next elections, the Minister said the State government had been performing extremely well, besides maintaining law and order. Under the State government’s able leadership, there were no disturbances or unrest, which used to be regular features in the past, he said.

Hyderabad had become a shining example for the rest of the country. There were reports of mob lynching and other disturbances in other States but in Telangana, no such incidents were reported in the last nine years, he said.

“I would like to ask the Prime Minister and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is there any communal disturbance in Telangana? People here are living happily. When Ganesh idols immersion and Milad-un- Nabi festival were scheduled to be celebrated on the same day, the Muslim community postponed their rallies and facilitated apeaceful Ganesh idols immersion. This is Hyderabad’s Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb,” Rama Rao said, adding that this example set by Telangana should be propogated all over India.

The IT Tower is being coming up in an area spread over 11 acres. It will have 1.5 million square foot space and of these 5.5 lakh would be earmarked for IT space and rest non-IT services. About 20,000 to 25,000 youngsters would get employment at this IT tower.

The Minister also promised to construct a skywalk from the nearby Metro station to the IT tower as was done at Raidurg station in the city.

Stating that this was just a trailer, the Minister said much more work was to be done in old city. River Musi beautification, an expressway from Western part of ORR to Eastern part of ORR covering 55 km and expansion of Hyderabad Metro services network to 415 kms would be taken up in the next term, he said.

AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said a gentleman from New Delhi had come to Mahabubnagar on Sunday and spoke trash. As the Hyderabad MP was about to commence his speech, the IT Minister invited him to address the gathering from his seat.

Responding to this, Owaisi said: “I was standing near the corner of the stage and Minister KT Rama Rao called me over here. Now, you can judge yourself as to who is driving the vehicle.”

Stating that the foundation for IT Tower at Malakpet was an emotional moment, the Hyderabad MP said there was peace and harmony in the old city but unaware of the brotherhood among the people, many try to project things in a wrong way.

Thanking the IT Minister for his vision to develop the IT sector in Hyderabad, the AIMIM chief said many were not aware that the Minister works long hours to expand IT and ITES services all over Hyderabad. The T-Hub developed by the State government, was helping the youth in developing their skills and achieving new heights in their careers, he said.