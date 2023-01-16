KTR urges NRIs to promote investment in Telangana, decries criticism of welfare schemes

People, who had zero knowledge of the socio and economic conditions in the country, were describing welfare programmes and schemes for the poor as freebies, he said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:36 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Hyderabad: Stating that India had emerged as the global capital of the poor, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said a few political parties, due to the lack of awareness and commitment to the welfare of the poor, were criticizing initiatives and programmes aimed at development of low income groups.

“Be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other leader, whoever speaks against the free support or incentives being extended to the poor, is wrong,” Rama Rao said at an NRI ‘Meet & Greet’ programme at Zurich.

The Minister, in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum beginning from Tuesday, addressed NRIs from Switzerland, United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, Norway, and other countries at the programme organized by the Indian diaspora.

The Telangana Government had constructed mega projects and was implementing several welfare programmes for the benefit of all sections of the society. All these projects were being developed as assets for the next generations but unfortunately, this was being branded as debts by a few sections, he said.

“Construction of power plants and mega projects to extend free water and power supply for the welfare of people is a futile exercise or an investment for ensuring a safe and bright future?” he asked.

The BJP-led Union government had incurred debts to the tune of Rs.100 lakh crore. Can the Union Government or the Prime Minister list out one major achievement or welfare programme for the poor, he asked.

The Telangana Government with its commitment for the welfare of all sections had taken up many programmes and there was much more to do and development was a continuous process, he stated and urged the NRI community to support the programmes of the Telangana Government.

“More investments into Telangana will generate more employment. I request the NRIs to promote the Telangana Government’s schemes and policies at their level and support the government in getting more investments,” Rama Rao said.