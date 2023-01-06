KTR hands over cheque of Rs 5 lakh to fluorosis victim Thirupathamma

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:42 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Nalgonda: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs five lakh to fluorosis victim Panakanti Thirupathamma at Chandur.

During his visit to Chandur on Friday, Rama Rao handed over the cheque and assured her that he would visit her home soon. Thirupathamma from Vattipally village of Marriguda mandal was suffering from fluorosis and had participated in the Jala Sadhana Samithi movement.

Munugode MLA Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy advised her to use the money for construction of a new house for herself.