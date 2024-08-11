KTR warns of economic setback as Amara Raja threatens to exit Telangana

Urges Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, to prioritise policy continuity and avoid jeopardising 'Brand Telangana' due to political differences

11 August 2024

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao voiced serious concerns over the potential exit of the Amara Raja Group from Telangana, warning that the State’s economic reputation is at stake. He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, to prioritise policy continuity and avoid jeopardising “Brand Telangana” due to political differences.

Rama Rao made the appeal in the wake of Amara Raja Group Chairman Jayadev Galla, indicating that the company might consider expanding elsewhere if the Telangana government does not honour its commitments.

“We worked very hard to convince Amara Raja to invest Rs 9,500 crore in Telangana. The government is an institution that must ensure policy continuity,” he stated, on X. Rama Rao reminded the recent loss of other major investments, including Kaynes Technology, which moved to Gujarat, and the Corning plant, which relocated to Chennai. “If Amara Raja leaves now, it would be a disaster,” he warned.

We had worked very hard to convince Amara Raja to invest 9,500 Crore in Telangana. Government is an institution that has to ensure policy continuity Brand Telangana should not suffer because of our political differences I hope the Congress Govt will wisen up & honour the… pic.twitter.com/nd1nSf1OPO — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 11, 2024

Rama Rao asserted that Telangana’s economic growth should not be undermined by political differences. He appealed to the Congress government to fulfill the commitments made by the previous BRS government to all investors who established their companies in Telangana, stressing the importance of maintaining the State’s appeal as a business destination.

He urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to refrain from making ludicrous statements about the State’s financial health, claiming that the State is in a debt trap and likening it to a cancer patient. “In reality, Telangana is a vibrant, revenue-surplus State with the highest per capita income in the country. Brand Telangana should not suffer because of our political differences,” he asserted.