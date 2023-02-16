KTR writes to Nirmala Sitharaman; pushes for International Data Embassies in Hyderabad

The Minister said Hyderabad was one of the least active seismic zones in the country, which makes it an ideal location for setting up such data centres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday made a strong case for setting up International Data Embassies in Hyderabad and appealed to the Centre to establish the proposed data embassies at multiple locations and not in one single location in Gujarat.

In a letter to union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he cited her budget proposal to establish Data Embassies in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT city), and pointed out that Gujarat was a State highly prone to earthquakes. Detailing the huge risks in establishing the data embassies in such a potentially risk area, the Minister said Hyderabad was one of the least active seismic zones in the country, which makes it an ideal location for setting up such data centres.

The move to set up Data Embassies in Gujarat might also pose a security threat as Gujarat shared its border with another country, he said, also suggesting that the interests of client countries should be considered while choosing the location for Data Embassies.

“In contrast to Hyderabad, GIFT city is located in Seismic Zone-III and is very close to Seismic Zone-IV, indicating that the region is at a high risk for earthquakes. Developing international data embassies in such an area presents potential risks and could have significant consequences for international relations, if critical infrastructure is impacted,” Rama Rao said.

Highlighting the advantages that Hyderabad held as an ideal location for data centres, the Minister said that after due diligence, global data centre majors had chosen Telangana to invest in setting up their large data centres. From Amazon Web Services to Microsoft Azure, the State was now home to several hyper scale and edge data centres.

He also said that the Telangana government had launched its Data Centre Policy in 2016 and offered several important incentives and approval provisions to facilitate the setting up of data centres. Access to dual power grids, low-cost power supply and a high-speed fiber network were a few such provisions.

“The overall experience of the companies which have invested in Telangana has been extremely positive. The State will be happy to provide similar support to International Data Embassies,” Rama Rao said, urging Sitharaman to modify the budget proposal and to provide multiple locations that would suit their data security requirements. This would provide a level playing field for data infrastructure among the States, he said.