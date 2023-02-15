KTR inaugurates American India Foundation’s first chapter in Hyderabad

Minister KT Rama Rao said the Telangana government was doing its best to address the needs of people in terms of education, healthcare and livelihood

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:54 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao speaking at the inauguration of the Hyderabad chapter of the American India Foundation (AIF).

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao invited members of the American India Foundation (AIF), the US nonprofit organisation working in India and the industry to work with the Telangana government to address three principle needs of people – education, public health and livelihoods. He emphasised the need to focus on nurturing the young population and help India to leap into the first world.

“India has the best human capital which needs nurturing where we all need to focus with a lot of synergy. We need voluntarism and people to contribute their time not just resources,” he said at the inauguration of the Hyderabad chapter of the American India Foundation (AIF) India, the foundation’s first chapter outside the US.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the Telangana government was doing its best to address the needs of people in terms of education, healthcare and livelihood. The State had the largest number of doctors and beds for one lakh people which is highest for any State in the country. However, the State government was further ramping up its healthcare infrastructure by setting up a medical college and hospital each in all the 33 districts.

“As long as the promises are delivered and results are achieved, raising capital will not be an issue for any organisation. We are working with a lot of NGOs to improve education and healthcare in the State. We need people to volunteer and contribute their time,” he said. On the occasion, he appreciated the “1-1-1” policy of the cloud services company Salesforce where they dedicate one percent of wealth, time and products to improve education, healthcare and livelihood, urging others to emulate the policy.

Rama Rao shared the deep ties between the US and India in terms of people, culture, entrepreneurial and now philanthropic activities. He stated that Telugus from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were performing well in different sectors in the US, even as the US Consulate in Hyderabad was issuing the highest number of student visas anywhere in the world.

Cyient founder chairman BVR Mohan Reddy, representatives of the US Consulate of Hyderabad, founder members of AIF India and others were present.