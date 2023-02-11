Telangana govt striving for UNESCO World Heritage City status for Hyderabad: KTR

The Minister said GHMC allotted Rs.75 crore for the works and HMDA allotted Rs.25 crore for executing CPP works

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government was striving for UNESCO’s World Heritage City status for Hyderabad and if Charminar was not maintained properly, it would be a challenge to achieve the status.

“Irrespective of how many skyscrapers come up in Hyderabad, Charminar will remain an iconic structure and the pride of Asli Hyderabad,” he said.

Briefing the Assembly on the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) work, the Minister said GHMC allotted Rs.75 crore for the works and HMDA allotted Rs.25 crore for executing CPP works. If required, an additional Rs.50 to Rs.60 crore would be released from HMDA for expediting the works, he said.

“CPP is an important project and I am personally supervising the progress. In the next six months, people will get to witness a good result,” he said, adding that Rs.100 crore was allotted for taking up Metro works in the Old City as well.

The State government had deposited Rs.150 crore with the GHMC Chief City Planner for taking up road widening works in the Old City, he said appealing the MLAs to promote TDR in the region and facilitate early completion of road widening works.

The Minister said Rs.40 crore was sanctioned for constructing an iconic Pedestrian Bridge at Afzalgunj on River Musi for accommodating hawkers of the CPP project. Tenders were already floated for executing the works.

Another pedestrian bridge with similar design was being planned near Nayapul. There was a bit delay due to design finalization, he added.