KTR’s 3R mantra for water conservation

“The triple R principle is essential to meet the water requirements of future generations,” he said, while greeting members on the occasion of World Water Day.

By | State Bureau | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday underscored the need for preserving water and drew the attention of members in Telangana Legislative Council by explaining the importance of three Rs mantra – Reuse, Reduce and Recycle.

“The triple R principle is essential to meet the water requirements of future generations,” he said, while greeting members on the occasion of World Water Day.

Stating that groundwater levels in Rajanna Sircilla district had increased by six meters, he recalled that there used to be a drought-like situation in the area earlier. Farmers used to dig up borewells but now the situation has changed as all the water bodies were filled with water and farmers are again digging up wells to meet irrigation needs in their agriculture lands.

Rama Rao said a drive would be started soon highlighting the importance of preserving water. The water harvesting theme park here won a national award, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .