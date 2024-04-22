Plumbers undergo training on building rainwater harvesting systems

After the completion of the training, the participants will not only be awarded a certificate but their contacts will be listed as resource persons at a website being set up by EPTRI.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 April 2024, 07:15 PM

Hyderabad: To improve water conservation in city, authorities are creating a cadre of skilled plumbers and masons who can build effective rooftop rainwater harvesting systems (RRWH).

Being the first ever such training program in the country, so far around 500 persons registered for the course developed and taught by The Rainwater Project at GHMC headquarters on Monday. Along with GHMC, HMWS&SB, HMDA, CDMA, EPTRI and other civic bodies and private entities have come together to facilitate the upskilling of the workers.

“It’s a simple course which teaches them how to connect the rooftops to sumps. The idea is to promote storing rainwater and reusing it. Then whatever water is left, use that to recharge the groundwater,” says water conservationist Kalpana Ramesh.

This will ensure that whenever someone wants to build an RRWH, they can easily find skilled labor. Additional Commissioner (UCD) Chandrakant Reddy said that the training will also help in mitigating urban flooding and encouraged citizens to build such water harvesting systems at their homes.

More three-hour sessions will be conducted at GHMC, HMWS&SB, and EPTRI offices on April 24 and 25. For queries: 8639619366 or email at eptrienviro@gmail.com.