KTR’s call inspires innovator to shift biz from Kolkata

Warangal-born Madhuchandrika has come up with a home-made and natural multi-purpose cleaning product

By | Published: 11:51 pm 12:31 am

Hyderabad: She heard the IT Minister, KT Rama Rao at a meeting in the year 2020, and so impressed by it was this innovator, that she shifted her successful business from Kolkata to Hyderabad.

Warangal-born Madhuchandrika Chattopadhyay had attended the Ink Wash Conference where she was ‘tremendously inspired’ by the words of the IT Minister. Although she was running ‘Chandradeep Solar Research Institute’ successfully in Kolkata for 12 years post her marriage, she decided to shift her business entirely to Hyderabad after hearing the call of Rama Rao.

“We need a young and dynamic leader like him to inspire innovators like us,” says Madhuchandrika. When the lockdown was announced last year, the innovator decided to develop a new cleaning product from organic waste that she could easily find in her house.

“One of the most important things the pandemic has taught us is hygiene and cleanliness. From sanitising our hands regularly to keeping our surroundings clean with disinfecting products, everyone has become extra conscious over the past one year. By using organic fruit and vegetable waste and flowers, I want to help the rural people of Telangana to maintain good hygiene,” shares Madhuchandrika, who studied Electronics & Communication at Government Women’s Polytechnic College, and BTech at KITS College, Warangal.

She had left for Kolkata after her marriage, where she studied Masters in Renewable Energy Science & Technology at the Jadavpur University. “During the Covid-19 lockdown period, people found it difficult to find good cleaning products even in metropolitan cities. So I decided to prepare it using fruit and vegetable waste in my house and used it for four months. I then distributed it to people in my apartment to get their feedback. It’s completely chemical-free and doesn’t harm our skin or our pets in the house,” shares Madhuchandrika.

“Most of my relatives are living in the interiors of Warangal where they don’t get cleaning products. They find it so difficult to follow hygiene protocols in the Covid era. So I began collecting waste from fruits and vegetables from vendors in their areas and started my project in last November,” adds Madhuchandrika, who tested her multi-purpose cleaning product in the Lucid Laboratory in Balanagar, and got a 99 per cent effectiveness report.

After her product is launched successfully in Warangal, she wants to work in all rural areas across Telangana and provide employment to women. “For those in cities, I plan to sell the product on online platforms. It will be available from April first week, at a very affordable price,” she shares.

Madhuchandrika has provided education and training to more than 360 students in Renewable Energy Science & Technology and also arranged jobs for them. She also mentored startups to start a business in solar energy. “I want to prepare young engineers for the solar industry. People should start becoming more environment-friendly. At least start by using solar lights at home that cut down power costs. Little changes pave the way for bigger changes,” adds Madhuchandrika.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .