KTR’s son Himanshu releases his first cover song on YouTube

With its soothing music and catchy lyrics, the cover song uplifts the mood and transports to another world.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:59 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s son Himanshu released his first cover song ‘Golden Hour’ on his YouTube channel – Himanshu Rao Kalvakuntla – on Friday.

The heartwarming love song describes a sweet love story between a boy and a girl, where the boy is seen praising his girlfriend’s beauty during golden hour while sitting in a car.

Himanshu thanked the documentary filmmaker and founder of DSN Films , Dulam Sathyanarayana, and his team, for editing the 2-minute, 40 seconds song. He also requested viewers to share their experiences in the comments section.

Watch the cover song here:

Earlier in the day, Himanshu took to Twitter to announce the release of the cover song. https://twitter.com/TheRealHimanshu/status/1626470049283473408

Himanshu recently headed the CASnival event organised by the Oakridge School where he was seen talking about environmental issues.

Meanwhile, KTR also took to Twitter to praise his son’s attempt. “Super proud and excited for my son @TheRealHimansh, I loved it; Hope you all do too,” he tweeted.

Super proud and excited for my son @TheRealHimanshu 😊 I loved it; Hope you all do too ❤️ https://t.co/obmjzwE9SK — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 17, 2023