Kuchipudi dancer Ishita Peddireddy enthralls audience at her ‘Rangapravesham’

Kuchipudi dancer Ishita Peddireddy's 'Rangapravesham' took place at the historic Taramati Baradari in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:25 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hyderabad: Kuchipudi dancer Ishita Peddireddy’s ‘Rangapravesham’ took place at the historic Taramati Baradari in Hyderabad on Sunday. This performance serves as the commencement of a dancer’s professional path, and the 19-year-old showcased a mesmerizing 60-minute performance that captivated the audience.

Hailing from Hyderabad, Ishita began her training at the age of seven. Over the years she has honed her talent, become a part of the Yamini Reddy repertory, and gained further wisdom from renowned figures in the dance form, including Padmabhushans Drs. Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy in Delhi.

Ishita’s performance featured various elements, from the Ganapati Vandana to the Tarangam dance, all choreographed by her mentors and accompanied by talented musicians. She attributes her success to the unwavering dedication and patience of her Gurus, who guided her through the intricacies of dance.

Currently pursuing a degree at Istituto Marangoni, an Italian school of fashion, art, and design, Ishita has previously showcased her talent at prestigious events like the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), The Global Summit, and FICCI FLO, among others.