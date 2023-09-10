TiE Hyderabad launches worldwide entrepreneurship program ‘TiE Grad Plus’

The program aims to reach 50 colleges and 3 lakh students and expects to generate 800 business plans or ideas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:28 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hyderabad: TiE Hyderabad launched TiE Grad Plus, a worldwide entrepreneurship program designed to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset and inspire innovative business ideas among students.

It was launched here by Prof D. Ravinder, Vice–Chancellor, Osmania University and Dr. D. Vijay Kumar, Director, Osmania Foundation. The program aims to reach 50 colleges and 3 lakh students and expects to generate 800 business plans or ideas.

The prize money is US $ 15,000, a press release said adding that beginning in September with many activities along the way, the program will conclude in March 2024 with a finale, which is considered a “Business Ideas Tournament”.

Murali Bukkapatnam, Trustee, of TiE Global and TiE Grad Committee said, “we will engage the target group through a multitude of engaging competitions and workshops and empower and nurture aspiring entrepreneurs.”

Bhanu Prakash Varla, Program Chair, TiE Grad, Rashida Adenwala, President, Srini Chandupatla, Vice President, TiE Hyderabad Chapter and Bhanu Prakash Varla, Program Chair of the TiE Grad, and others participated.

