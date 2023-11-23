Kuldeep, Siraj open up after World Cup heartbreak

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday admitted that the pain of World Cup final defeat to Australia will linger and push him to work harder for the "next opportunity"

New Delhi: Some of India’s World Cup heroes, including Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, opened up after the heartbreak at the last hurdle following a glorious run in the showpiece.

Reactions from Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul followed, as the players tried to cope up with the six-wicket loss to Australia in the summit clash in Ahmedabad on November 19.

“Our journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad ended in a disappointing result, but we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks. Despite the pain, we’re determined to work harder for the next opportunity,” Kuldeep said in a post on ‘X’.

“While the pain of defeat lingers, we must move forward; life continues, and healing takes time,” said the wrist spinner.

He said dealing with the setback was tough.

“The Cup was beautiful, but it seems God had other plans. Navigating this moment, it’s time to switch off and recharge. Dealing with this setback is tough, but we hold onto faith, believing in the journey ahead,” he said.

Kuldeep played all of India’s 11 matches in the World Cup and took 15 wickets at an average of 28.26.

India won 10 matches on the trot before losing the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in front of over one lakh supporters.

“Thanks to our dedicated support staff, we were fully prepared for every opponent, and their commitment reassured us as players,” said Kuldeep.

“The love from fans at each of the 9 venues touched our hearts and motivated us to exceed our limits. We’re grateful to passionate fans worldwide and in every Indian Household for their support.” Siraj, who was seen crying after India’s loss, took 14 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 5.68 and was part of a formidable new ball attack that ran through opposition batting line-ups right through the group stages of the tournament.

“Our campaign did not end like we wanted it to but representing India is the biggest honour and moment of pride for me. All I have ever wanted to do is represent my country,” Siraj tweeted.

“Heartbroken! Words can’t express the disappointment and hurt. It’s been a tough loss to take. This time might not have been god’s will but we aim to work harder each day to chase glory for our country!” The pacer added, “Thank you to all our fans for your support. Seeing a sea of blue in the crowd is a feeling that can’t be matched. Grateful! The energy you provided was amazing, backing us all the way. Jai Hind!” Siraj thanked the team’s support staff for ensuring the players remained at their best during the showpiece.

“A big credit to our support staff, the unsung heroes who work so hard behind the scenes to provide us the care we need and help us prepare for games. Your contribution is immense to this team.” Rahul, who also kept wickets besides playing some elegant knocks that define his batting, summed up everything in two words, “Still hurts”.