World Cup defeat still hurts, says KL Rahul

The defeat continues to weigh heavily on him and it is evident in his social media post.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:40 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team faced heartbreak in their pursuit of the World Cup trophy, losing in the finals to Australia.

It appears the Indian players haven’t fully moved on from the defeat. KL Rahul, who’s still reeling from the shocking loss, expressed his disappointment on X, previously known as Twitter.

Check out his post here:

Indian team remained undefeated in the World Cup until the finals, however, they lost to Australia in the ultimate match. Despite securing early breakthroughs, India failed to capitalise on the advantage as batting became easier under the lights.

Australian batsman Travis Head struck a century, aiding Australia in clinching their sixth trophy.

India is set to clash with Australia in a 5-match T20I series at home, commencing today. The first T20I match is scheduled to start at 7 pm today at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.