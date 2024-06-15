Kumaraswamy, Bommai resign from K’taka Assembly after winning LS polls

Kumaraswamy represented Channapatna Assembly segment, Bommai was MLA from Shiggaon seat

By PTI Published Date - 15 June 2024, 01:24 PM

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai, who have been elected as MPs in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, on Saturday resigned as members of the State Legislative Assembly.

Kumaraswamy and Bommai submitted their resignations to Assembly Speaker UT Khader at his office here, an official statement said.

While Kumaraswamy represented the Channapatna Assembly segment, Bommai was an MLA from the Shiggaon seat.

Kumaraswamy, who was elected to Lok Sabha from the Mandya constituency, is now union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet, while Bommai represents the Haveri Lok Sabha seat.

With both these Assembly seats now falling vacant, the Election Commission will have to announce bypolls to these segments.