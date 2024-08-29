KWDT-II finalises 40 draft issues for hearing

Published Date - 29 August 2024

Hyderabad: The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II) on Friday finalised 40 draft issues with which it will proceed as part of the process of hearing and arguments.

The tribunal will conduct hearings where the concerned states- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will present their arguments and evidence regarding the water-sharing disputes.

The tribunal will review the submissions and analyze the data, including historical water usage, basin parameters, and future needs. Based on the hearings and analysis, the KWDT-II will issue a final award.

This award will detail the allocation of Krishna river water among the states, ensuring an equitable distribution. The tribunal’s final award will be implemented by the respective states.

There will also be mechanisms in place to monitor compliance and address any future disputes. These steps are crucial for resolving the long-standing water-sharing issues and ensuring fair distribution among the states involved.