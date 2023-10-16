| Labourer Sustains Serious Injuries In Attack By Two Pit Bull Terriers In Solapur

By PTI Published Date - 10:15 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Mumbai: A labourer sustained serious injuries after being attacked by two pit bull terriers in Solapur city, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the dogs entered a bungalow near Laxmi Narayan Talkies, he said.

“Labourer Ashique Mull (30) could escape with injuries after people who heard his cries started throwing stones at the dogs to scare them away. Someone has even shot a video of the incident,” the Solapur MIDC police station official said.

“Mulla has been hospitalised. The owner of the dogs was charged under Indian Penal Code sections for negligent conduct with respect to animal, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, and other offences,” he said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the case, the official added.

As per experts, pit bull terriers exhibit dog aggression and need careful obedience training and socialisation to overcome this trait.

