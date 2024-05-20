UP STF arrests two for fake document scam in medical admissions

By IANS Published Date - 20 May 2024, 09:40 AM

Representational Image

Lucknow: The UP Special Task Force (STF) have arrested two members of a gang involved in making fake documents and collecting huge amounts of money from interested aspirants in the name of getting them admitted to various medical courses, including MBBS, in multiple colleges across the country and even abroad.

The two were identified as Sachin Mani Tripathi, a resident of Deoria and Shivanand Verma of Lucknow, said officials, adding that they were arrested near Lekhraj market in the UP state capital. “At the time of their arrest as many as 138 forged marks sheets, 54 certificates and degrees, one laptop, three mobile phones, multiple Aadhaar cards, driving licences, PAN cards, debit cards, forged appointment letters, and a cash of Rs 22,000 were recovered,said the STF official. According to police, the gang was also involved in opening illegal medical stores and quack clinics. More details were awaited.