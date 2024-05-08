Lack of awareness, subsidized power leading to low volume of roof top solar installations in Telangana

According to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development corporation Limited (TSREDCO) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director N Janaiah lack of awareness was detering people from going solar.

Hyderabad: Lack of awareness, high initial costs, subsidised power supply and lack of financing options are hindering rooftop solar installation program in the State. The rooftop solar adoption has been very slow, especially in the residential sector in the State as the installation of solar power is still an expensive option for many.

Though the Centre is providing subsidies through various schemes, people are disinclined to go for it due to lack of awareness. In addition, consumers are getting subsidized electricity from State run electricity distribution companies, hence they do not feel the need to switch over to solar mode.

“Rooftop solar is important for affordable power. It reduces dependence on the grid and saves a lot of money in the long run. If Rs 1.50 lakh is invested for installing a 3 KW system, individual households can reap 25 years of free power,” he pointed out.

Through the new rooftop solar scheme ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijliee Yojana (PSGMBY)’, the State government was aiming to address the issues with rooftop solar capacity addition, including the high costs, he said.

Under this initiative, a 40 per cent extra system cost was subsidised for systems between 2 KW and 3 KW capacity, while 60 per cent of the cost of the solar unit was covered for systems up to 2 KW in capacity.

There was a 3 KW capacity cap on the subsidy, he added. According to the current benchmark rates, a 1 KW system will receive a subsidy of Rs 30,000, a 2 KW system of Rs 60,000, and a 3 KW system or more of Rs 78,000, he said, adding that the increase in subsidy for the modules to 60 percent from earlier 40 percent and provision of loan to households at a minimum rate of interest of 7 per cent were expected to boost household ability to opt for a rooftop solar units.

” Rooftop solar installations in residential spaces have tremendous potential in the State,”he said. On consumers facing challenges while registering on the National Portal for PMSGMBY, he said, there were some issues with related to software, hence people were finding it difficult to upload their applications.

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) had started streamlining the entire process and soon all the issues would be resolved.

“After general elections all the issues related to rooftop solar programs will be resolved. The centre is very keen in promoting rooftop solar installations across the country to generate solar power,”he said.

Installation of rooftop solar panels on residential households offers huge economic benefits to power distribution companies, including reduced cross-subsidy burden, improved transmission and distribution losses, and lower average cost to serve consumers, power officials said.