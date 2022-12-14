Ladakh Lt Governor discusses Pashmina wool with CCMB

He assured of helping CCMB to procure authentic samples of different kinds of wool from different parts of Ladakh, of goats of different ages.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:44 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Source: Twitter/CCMB.

Hyderabad: The Lt Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur on Wednesday extended his support to researchers from Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), who are involved in finding a reliable and affordable technique to differentiate between different kinds of wool.

During a one-day visit to CCMB, Radha Krishna Mathur held detailed discussions around how Pashmina wool, famous for its quality and is obtained from Changthangi goats across Ladakh, especially Changthang, is often adulterated with other forms of wool.

The CCMB is working to develop technologies to identify the animal origins of many kinds of wool sold in India, researchers informed the Lt Governor who suggested that the technologies should be certified and developed for usage and such certifications will be useful for domestic and international customers.

CCMB Director, Dr Vinay K Nandicoori said, “we are working on finding a reliable and affordable technique to differentiate between different kinds of wool. Lt Governor’s help in procuring appropriate and reliable sources of wool will be immensely valuable as testing standards for us.”