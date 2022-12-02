CCMB to study monitor lizards

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 11:55 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: The modern-day monitor lizards are descendants of the ancient lizards that once roamed the Earth millions of years ago. While the species has survived millions of years by constantly evolving, in the recent past, their numbers are surely dwindling.

To help in their conservation and also to understand the genetic make-up of these ancient species, geneticists from Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have launched a unique study.

Led by CCMB senior principal scientist, Ajay Gaur, the team of genetic researchers have launched efforts to generate complete mitochondrial sequence of the Indian monitor lizard. In fact, the preliminary data by the group has indicated “clear distinction between different species in India on the basis of partial sequence of four mitochondrial genes”.

All the species of monitor lizards existing in the country are Schedule I species under India’s Wildlife Protection Act 1972, which means they are endangered species and rigorous efforts are needed to protect them. The Schedule 1 also grants the species protection from poaching, killing, trading and individuals caught violating the provisions in the Schedule are liable to face harshest of penalties.

However, the common Indian monitor lizard, popularly known as the Bengal monitor (Varanus bengalensis), is the most targeted species in the illegal animal trade. They are frequently taken captive for meat and body parts that are often sold because of superstitious beliefs.

One of the biggest threats to monitor lizards is hunting for their skin, which are used to make drums. The genitals of monitor lizard are identified with Hatha Jodi plant, which many believe has medicinal properties and also is an aphrodisiac. The flesh and eggs of the monitor lizard are also a delicacy in some parts of the country.

So far, comprehensive scientific data-based information on the ecology and genetics of Indian monitor lizards are not available. In fact, to take-up conservation efforts of this ancient species, there is a need to conduct thorough phylogenetic studies.

“With increasing threat of illegal poaching, loss of habitat, climate change and highly unresolved phylogenetic relationship within related species, there is a need to generate more genetic information to unfold the unique biology of Indian monitor lizards,” CCMB researchers in a report on Monitor Lizard, said.