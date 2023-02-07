| Lagos Shines In Morning Trials At Malakpet Race Course

Lagos shines in morning trials at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:08 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: Lagos pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday.

SAND:

600m:

Beauty Flame (RB) 47, well in hand. Alpine Girl (Mohith Singh) 46, moved well. Barchetta (Aneel) 47.5, moved freely.

800m:

3y-(Top Class/Golden Queen) (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/45, handy.

3y-(Kingda Ka/Dawalisha) (Mohith Singh) & Mr Perfect (RB) 1-0, 600/45, former moved well.

1000m:

Miss Marvellous (Rafique Sk) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/49, moved easy.

Lagos (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, good. NRI Superpower (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Ivanhoe (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Diamond Rain (Aneel) &

Knotty Luzi (Gourav Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, pair moved freely. Bleue Dali (Aneel) & Just Incredible (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair finished level.