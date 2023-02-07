Lagos shines in morning trials at Malakpet Race Course

Beauty Flame (RB) 47, well in hand. Alpine Girl (Mohith Singh) 46, moved well. Barchetta (Aneel) 47.5, moved freely.
Hyderabad: Lagos pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday.
SAND:
600m:
Beauty Flame (RB) 47, well in hand. Alpine Girl (Mohith Singh) 46, moved well. Barchetta (Aneel) 47.5, moved freely.
800m:
3y-(Top Class/Golden Queen) (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/45, handy.
3y-(Kingda Ka/Dawalisha) (Mohith Singh) & Mr Perfect (RB) 1-0, 600/45, former moved well.
1000m:
Miss Marvellous (Rafique Sk) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/49, moved easy.
Lagos (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, good. NRI Superpower (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Ivanhoe (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Diamond Rain (Aneel) &
Knotty Luzi (Gourav Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, pair moved freely. Bleue Dali (Aneel) & Just Incredible (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair finished level.