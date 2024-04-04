Lakshmi Manchu’s jam-packed day after long trip: ‘Live every moment’

By IANS Published Date - 4 April 2024, 10:20 AM

Mumbai: Actress Lakshmi Manchu is finding it difficult to get out of bed after returning from a long trip.

In her Instagram stories, the actress, who could only be heard as there is no light in the room, funnily shared that she packed her day with work as if it is her “last day”.

Lakshmi, who made her acting debut with the American television series ‘Las Vegas’, was heard saying: “Is it just me or when you come back from a long trip you want to stay in bed and not get up. And I packed my day as if it’s my last day. But I don’t want to get out of bed. Good morning.”

The actress has also appeared in one episode each of ‘Desperate Housewives’, ‘Late Nights with my Lover’ and ‘Mystery ER’.

Lakshmi, who started her acting journey in 2011 with ‘Anaganaga O Dheerudu’, will next be seen in ‘Adiparvam’, which revolves around black magic.

Reportedly, the actress will portray a character assigned with the task of liberating a girl from demonic possession.