Lakshmi Manchu’s sunday bliss: Crispy dosa and sambar delight

Mumbai: Actress Lakshmi Manchu gave a sneak-peek into her Sunday breakfast of crunchy dosas and piping hot sambar.

Lakshmi took to her Instagram stories, where she was seen sitting at her dining table, enjoying her meal. She looked into the camera and said: “How’s your Sunday? Can you hear that crisp?.. Sambhar chutney ……”

The moment she took a bite she did a little happy dance, hinting that she loved her meal.

She added: “Let me put more sambhar on the dosa so that it can soak. Happy Sunday y’all. Chalo.”

She had also shared in a previous story on Sunday morning that the “tooth fairy” visited her daughter Nirvana Manchu.

On the work front, Lakshmi was last seen in the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film ‘Monster’, an action thriller. The film also stars Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, Siddique, K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Lena, Johny Antony and Jagapathi Babu