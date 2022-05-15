Thomas Cup final: Lakshya Sen puts India ahead with 1-0 lead

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:29 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

Lakshya Sen

Hyderabad: Youngster Lakshya Sen staged a tremendous comeback after going down in the first game to defeat Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-1 to give India 1-0 lead in the Thomas Cup final in Bangkok on Sunday.

The youngster, who failed to record victories in the earlier matches, rose to the occasion in the final. India, who entered the final of the Thomas Cup for the first time in the history, needed a good start against 14-time champions Indonesia.

The All England Open silver medallist did not disappoint as he defeated fancied Ginting in a thriller.

In the second match, Indian doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will take on Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .