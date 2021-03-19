Land Acquisition: Telangana allocates Rs 750 crore for Regional Ring Road

As a means to ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad city and improve transport connectivity between districts and Hyderabad, the government proposed construction of 348 kms – RRR.

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: Considering the importance of Regional Ring Road (RRR), the State government has allocated Rs 750 crore in the Budget estimates 2021-22 towards land acquisition for execution of the project.

As a means to ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad city and improve transport connectivity between districts and Hyderabad, the government proposed construction of 348 kms – RRR. It will be constructed 30 km away from the existing Outer Ring Road. Apart from better connectivity, RRR’s construction will give a new stimulus for development of Telangana.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had in principle approved declaration of Sangareddy – Narsapur – Toopran – Gajwel – Jagdevpur – Bhongir – Choutuppal (on NH 65) and Choutuppal – Shadnagar and Sanga Reddy as new National Highways.

These two would form the Northern and Southern parts of the proposed Regional Ring Road around Hyderabad city. However, while the northern part is declared as national highway, Southern part of RRR (Choutuppal – Shadnagar and Sanga Reddy section) is yet to be notified as a National Highway.

The Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy has recently brought the same to the notice of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and appealed him to notify Choutuppal – Shadnagar – Sanga Reddy section as a National Highway.

Rs 100 cr for civil aviation facilities

Focusing on the need to develop civil aviation facilities, especially in the tier II cities, the State government intends to construct airstrips in such cities and allocated Rs.100 crore in the budget for the purpose.