Larissa Bonesi and Yo Yo Honey Singh drop teaser of their new song ‘Jaam’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:58 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Larissa took to social media and shared a teaser of her upcoming song with Honey Singh.

Hyderabad: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with power, and whenever he announces his new song, the audience just goes crazy over his groovy beats and trendy tunes. Once again, Yo Yo is back with a power-packed song, and to add more glamour to it we have Larissa Bonesi, who is going to raise the bar high with her hotness in ‘Jaam’.

Larissa took to social media and shared a teaser of her upcoming song with Honey Singh. The teaser of this casino song appears to be quite engaging, and it gives us the déjà vu moment from the ‘Blue Eyes’ days.

Talking about the song and the collaboration, Larissa shares, “I’m excited to be working with Honey for the first time; the song is a complete party song. It’s one of those songs that will instantly boost your mood, and obviously, Honey’s songs are known for it. We really had great fun shooting for the song, which really portrays and identifies the personality of Honey. ‘Jaam’ is all about fun, happy moments, craziness, and a lot more. This will be one of the songs on your loop list. ‘Jaam’ is as incredible as all his other songs. It felt really good to work with Honey – all fans awaiting the song’s release, it’ll be out on November 24.”

Check out the tease now:

The song ‘Jaam’ is presented by Gaurav Grover, directed by Mihir Gulati and produced by Gaurav Grover, along with co-producer Udit Vats.