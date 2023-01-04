Last date for Central Sector Scholarship Scheme applications extended till Jan 17

Published Date - 09:06 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications for both fresh and renewal of the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme for college and university students has been extended up to January 17. The last date for institutional verification is January 31.

Interested students can apply by visiting the website https://scholarships.gov.in/. A list of provisionally selected candidates (54,458) will be made available on the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.