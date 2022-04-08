Medical students can now apply for Central Sector Scholarship Scheme

Published Date - 08:54 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: Medical and nursing students have been invited to apply for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship of the Ministry of Education.

Students who passed intermediate education during 2021-22 and joined medical and nursing courses can apply for the scholarship on the website https://scholarships.gov.in/ on or before April 15, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education said on Friday.

The last date for institutions for verification of applications is April 22. A list of top 20 percentile provisionally selected candidates (81,594) will be available on the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.

