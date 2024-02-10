Last session of 17th Lok Sabha concludes

The Budget session was the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha before parliamentary elections are announced

By PTI Published Date - 10 February 2024, 06:29 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Saturday.

The Budget session was the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha before parliamentary elections are announced.

Also Read Lok Sabha begins Ram Temple discussion

Speaker Om Birla said the 17 Lok Sabha passed 222 bills in the last five years.

On the last day of the session, the House discussed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, following which a resolution was passed.

In his concluding remarks, Speaker Om Birla said he treated the treasury and the opposition benches as equal. He said that he took certain harsh decisions to maintain the dignity of the House.

Birla then adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).