By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:17 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hyderabad: Law enforcement has critical role In preventing criminal use of AI, said Maharashtra Principal Secretary, Brijesh Singh in a talk at the Indian School of Business (ISB).

Sharing his insights and experiences on the topic “Generative AI: Risks and Countermeasures”, he underlined that the failure to adequately understand and address new risks of Artificial Intelligence (AI) could undermine responsible development and public trust.

“Criminals may weaponize these flexible systems without constraints, posing threats from the dissemination of state-sponsored disinformation to sophisticated economic interference and identity theft at scale. Their very abilities to learn from and generate novel output based on immense datasets magnify both promise and vulnerabilities in unprecedented ways,” he Singh said.

The talk was organised by the ISB Institute of Data Science (IIDS) at the school’s Hyderabad campus. Many students of ISB and members of the faculty were in attendance at the discussion.

