Hyderabad: Blockchain Impact Lab launched at ISB

The Blockchain Impact Lab at ISB’s Hyderabad campus was launched with a goal of supporting 500 student innovators and start-ups in the first year alone

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: DLabs Incubator Association (DLabs) at the Indian School of Business (ISB), in collaboration with S&P Global, launched a world-class Blockchain Impact Lab at ISB’s Hyderabad campus today with a goal of supporting 500 student innovators and start-ups in the first year alone.

The two institutions have come together to support and nurture innovations in the Blockchain space. The best-in-class technology lab will serve as a hub for the creation and dissemination of knowledge on blockchain and its impact on society. It is equipped with an Ethereum Virtual Machine, Hyperledger Fabric, and Multi-chain environments.

“The Blockchain Impact Lab provides a learning and development environment for all stakeholders at ISB. Its purpose is to impart knowledge and create use cases that apply blockchain for enhancing societal impact,” said Professor Bhagwan Chowdhry.

The lab will function both as a physical and virtual set-up. The classroom environment will allow stakeholders to attend blockchain training sessions and use case demonstrations, while start-ups incubated at ISB can use the facility for developing Proofs-of-Concept. The remote setup will also allow larger groups of stakeholders from outside the ISB ecosystems to benefit from being trained through the lab.

