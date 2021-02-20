Lawyer couple’s murder: Putta Madhukar flays media

“Some media houses are colluding with local MLA D Sridhar Babu are trying to implicate me by telecasting and publishing news against me without any evidence,” said Peddapalli Zilla Parihad Chairman

Peddapalli: Peddapalli Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhukar came down heavily on both electronic and print media on Saturday for trying to implicate him in the brutal murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and P V Nagamani in the district on Wednesday.

“Managements of some media houses are colluding with local MLA D Sridhar Babu are trying to implicate me by telecasting and publishing news against me without any evidence just for the sake of TRP ratings and increased readership. These media houses are behaving like an investigation agency. Who is conducting the investigation into the murder case, police or media? Let the media seek permission from the court to take up the responsibility of investigation,” Madhukar said, participating in TRS Manthani mandal membership in Manthani.

Stating that the local MLA, with the support of media, was conspiring to put him behind bars by linking him with the advocates’ murder, he said he can’t be cowed down by such conspiracies. “I will organise a press meet in Hyderabad and present all the evidences after completion of investigation and expose the true colour of these media houses,” he said.

Pointing out that he was extensively touring and participating in various programmes in Manthani constituency, Madhukar said some TV channels, however, were reporting that he had disappeared after the couple’s murder.

“Some people are unable to digest the fact that I have become Zilla Parishad chairman. I am not a betrayer and will not run away,” he said, adding that he had neither sought an appointment with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao nor had the latter invited him. Madhukar was responding to speculation that Chandrashekhar Rao had refused to meet him.

Only because of the blessing of Manthani people, he said he had earlier served as MLA and was now working as ZP Chairman. “Since we don’t have any family responsibilities, my wife Manthani Municipal Chairperson Putta Shailaja and I will work for the upliftment of people,” he said.

