Leaders from Karnataka, Maha call on Vinod Kumar, ready to welcome BRS in their states

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: Cutting across party lines and sections, leaders from Karnataka and Maharashtra met Telangana State Planning Commission vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar and said they would accord a warm welcome to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in their respective States.

Impressed with Telangana’s welfare and development programmes, leaders said that people demanded replication of such programmes in their States.

Taking a cue from Telangana’s sheep distribution programme, members from the Yadava and Kurma communities demanded implementation of similar programme in Karnataka.

Eventually, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched sheep distribution in the State recently, said Siddhana Teji, a Congress leader from the Yadava and Kurma community.

“People in Karnataka and Maharashtra are demanding implementation of Telangana’s welfare and development programme” he said.

Congress party leaders from Hubli and Dharwad, Cooperative sector leader from Bengaluru Naveen, Women Rights activist from Bengaluru Usha Rani, Labour leader from Chikballapur Prakash, Tribal Groups leader from Yavatmal in Maharashtra Simple Rathod and Ambu Naik from Akola participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the leaders informed that there was political instability in Karnataka and Maharashtra. The standard of living was getting worse with every passing year, they said.

The Telangana State Planning Commission vice Chairman said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would announce the BRS party’s action plan shortly. He said to the leaders another meeting would be conducted shortly to discuss future course of action.