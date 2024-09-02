Sriram Sagar Project receives heavy inflows, floodgates lifted to let out excess water

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 11:09 AM

Nizamabad: With huge inflows gushing into Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP), the irrigation authorities on Monday lifted floodgates of the reservoir to let out water downstream.

SRSP Superintending Engineer stated that the water level of the project almost reached 90 per cent, hence the floodgates of the project were lifted and released into the Godavari river.

He urged people in the surrounding areas of Godavari river to be alert. He requested farmers, fishermen and herdsmen not to enter the river. Fishermen, shepherds and farmers should prevent cattle and sheep from entering the catchment area of the river, he said.

The SE urged the revenue and police officials to take appropriate precautionary measures to see that people are safe. The water level touched the full reservoir level of 1,091 feet following heavy inflows from upstream areas.

While the reservoir capacity is 90 tmcft, the present capacity stood at 88 tmcft. The inflows have been on the rise in the last few days due to continuous rains in the upstream areas and also release of water from Vishnupuri project in Maharashtra.