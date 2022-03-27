Leading global private equity investor Advent International eyes Hyderabad Pharma

27 March 22

Advent International, one of the largest and longest serving independent private equity partnerships has aggressive investment plans for Life Sciences and Pharma Companies in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao welcomed Advent International’s investment of Rs. 1,750 crores in Hyderabad through acquisition of controlling stakes in Hyderabad based RA Chem Pharma Limited and Avra Laboratories.

Advent International, one of the largest and longest serving independent private equity partnerships has aggressive investment plans for Life Sciences and Pharma Companies in Hyderabad. The life sciences sector is important to Advent and the infrastructure in Telangana is critical to their aspirations.

The private equity firm acquired a controlling stake in Hyderabad-based RA Chem Pharma Ltd from Bengaluru-based Micro Labs Limited. Founded in 2003 in Hyderabad, RA Chem is a vertically integrated Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient player, also engaged in manufacturing of pellets, B2B formulations and clinical studies.

In addition to this, Advent International has also acquired a controlling stake in Avra Laboratories. Avra Labs is headquartered in Hyderabad and engaged in contract manufacturing and research services and speciality active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Through these two acquisitions, Advent is investing Rs.1,750 crores. Between the two companies, there are six manufacturing units and three R&D units employing over 2,500 people.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met with the Managing Partner of Advent International John Maldonado on Saturday to discuss Advent’s strategy and plans for Healthcare and Pharmaceutical sector in India and Hyderabad.

“I am delighted to learn that Advent is bullish on Pharmaceutical Sector in Hyderabad. Government of Telangana will be collaborating with Advent to promote and present other lucrative investment opportunities, which can be explored by the firm and offer all necessary support to grow Advent’s presence in Hyderabad” said Rama Rao.

Since it was founded 1984, Advent have invested $61 billion in 390 private equity investments across 42 countries in sectors such as Healthcare, Business & Financial Services, Technology, Retail and Industrial.

