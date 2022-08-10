Learn about key appointments

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:39 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on current affairs will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Rabab Fatima has been appointed as a….?

a. Under-Secretary-General of UNO

b. President of UNGA

c. President of UNSC

c. Under-Chairman of UNSC

Ans: a

Explanation: The United Nations has appointed Rabab Fatima as its Under-Secretary-General. She is the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Ambassador. Her appointment was announced by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. She is the first female diplomat from Bangladesh to be appointed as the UN Under-Secretary-General.

2. Which of the following countries have become Commonwealth Association members?

i. Argentina

ii. Togo

ii. Gabon

a. Only i and iii

b. Only i and ii

c. Only ii

d. Only ii and iii

Ans: d

Explanation: With the admission of West African nations, Togo and Gabon, the Commonwealth of Nations now has 56 member nations. In 2009, Rwanda became the last country to join the Commonwealth. Both countries have gained independence from France.

3 Alvaro Lario is the new President of?

a. Food and Agricultural Organization

b. World Food Programme

c. International Fund for Agricultural Development

d. World Tourism Organisation

Ans: c

Explanation: Spain’s Alvaro Lario is the new President appointed by the governing council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). He will take office on October 1, 2022 and will serve a four-year term. He will succeed Gilbert Houngbo who has led the organisation since 2017.

4. In the recent times, the World Health Organization has given various awards, to which of the following?

a. ASHA Workers

b. Jharkhand state

c. Chandigarh union Territory

d. All the above

Ans: d

Explanation: The ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers received the Global Health Leaders Award-2022 in the backdrop of the 75th World Health Assembly. Jharkhand was selected by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) Award-2022 for its efforts in controlling tobacco consumption. It also awarded the Resource Centre for Tobacco Control (e-RCTC) of the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh with the Regional Director Special Recognition Award.

To be continued…

V. Rajendra Sharma,

Faculty (Current Affairs)

9849212411